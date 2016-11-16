BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Visual International Holdings Ltd :
* Fy headline loss per share is expected to be (4.75) cents per share reflecting a decrease of 21.22 pct
* Loss per share is expected to be (5.45) cents, down 46.9 pct, from a loss of (3.71) cents per share reported for prior year ended feb
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.