BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Abn Amro Group NV :
* Q3 operating income 2.22 billion euros ($2.39 billion) versus 2.13 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q3 net profit 607 million euros versus 501 million euros in Reuters poll
* Reuters poll Q3: net interest income 1.58 billion euros, operating income 2.13 billion euros
* Reuters poll Q3: operating profit 801 million euros, net profit 501 million euros
* For 2020 targets cost savings of an amount of 0.9 billion euros
* Expects to take a provision of 150-175 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2016
* As impact of Basel IV is still unclear, will leave targets for the CET1 ratio (11.5-13.5 pct), ROE (10-13 pct) and dividend payout ratio (50 pct over 2017) unchanged for now
* Holds 316 billion euros in client assets at Sept 30 versus 310 billion euros at June 30
* By 2020 expects investments in growth, innovation and digitalisation to increase by 0.4 billion euros
* By 2020 sees wage inflation, price inflation and regulatory levies to go up by 0.5 billion euros
* New cost savings identified (0.4 billion euros) will have consequences for approximately 1,500 Abn Amro employees
* Total workforce is expected to decline by 13 pct from 26,500 (22,000 internal and 4,500 external FTEs) in 2015 to approximately 23,000 by 2020 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNE189MmP] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.