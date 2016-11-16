Nov 16 Brait SE :

* Reported rand nav per share at 30 September 2016 is zar 105.06

* Reported rand nav is a decrease of 14.9 pct versus last year and includes adverse impact of 15 pct strengthening of rand against pound over this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)