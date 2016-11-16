UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Cybergun Sa :
* Strengthening of own funds and deleveraging to the level of 791,000 euros approved by the general assembly
* Creation of 745,793 new shares at a unit price of 1.06 euros (including issue premium)
* Share capital will thus be increased to 8,229,184.96 euros and composed of 9,458,809 shares Source text: bit.ly/2f37P73 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources