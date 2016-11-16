BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Solvency ratio of 156 pct, pro forma for announced actions: 165 pct (half year 2016: 173 pct), well placed within target range despite market headwinds
* Has reconfirmed its intention to make a public offer for Delta Lloyd
* Has engaged with NN Group on their proposal and benefits of a transaction
* Lowering operational expenses target for 2018 by 30 million euros($32.24 million) to 530 million euros
* Combined ratio (COR) of 103.1 pct, in first 9 months reflecting exceptional weather in June, COR for quarter was satisfactory at 97.7 pct
* Solvency ratio of 156 pct
* Committed to a targeted total cash dividend of 130 million euros for 2016, to be determined in February 2017
* 9-month gross written premiums in GI increased to 1,135 million euros (9-month 2015: 1,068 million euros), exiting unprofitable and unattractive business segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.