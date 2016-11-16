BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Ageas Sa :
* 9M insurance net profit up 31 pct to 803 million euros versus 613 million euros
* Reuters Poll Q3: net insurance profit 185 million euros, net profit 166 million euros
* 9M general account net result of 686 million euros negative versus 14 million euros negative
* 9M insurance Solvency II Ageas ratio 181 pct and group Solvency II Ageas ratio 199 pct
* 9M group net result 118 million euros versus 599 million euros
* 9M life inflows up 11 pct to 19.9 billion euros and non-life stable at 4.8 billion euros (both at 100pct)
* Total liquid assets in the general account increased from 1.6 billion euros at the end of 2015 to 2.0 billion euros at end Q3
* Belgium combined ratio stood at 97.1 pct. Barring the Brussels terrorism events, the combined ratio would have been a very solid 94.3 pct
* On Fortis settlement: "On 24 March 2017, a public hearing will take place after which the Court of Amsterdam will take a decision on the binding declaration of the settlement"
* UK year-on-year net profit down 17 percent as a result of adverse weather in June, and the significantly lower exchange rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.