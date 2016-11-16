Nov 16 Datagroup AG :

* FY revenues 174.9 million euros ($188.03 million) (previous year 157.6 million euros)

* Takeover of 306 IT specialists from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) contributed to record earnings due to a negative purchase price

* Already in current fiscal year 2016/2017, we will exceed revenue level of 200 million euros

* FY EBITDA jumped 25 pct to 19.1 million euros (previous year 15.3 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew disproportionately by 32 pct and likewise reached a new all-time-high of 12.7 million euros (previous year 9.6 million euros)