BRIEF-GoldX International negotiates acquisition of steel company
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
Nov 16 Aggreko Plc
* Says expect 2016 full year results to be broadly in-line with current market expectations, with pre-exceptional profit before tax of around £225 million
* Says net debt to ebitda at 30 june 2016 was 1.2 times and our expectation is that year-end position will be similar
* Environment over last nine months has been challenging
* Says expect fleet capital expenditure for current year to be around £260 million (2015: £237 million)
* Says currently expect first half 2017 fleet capital expenditure to be around £150 million (2016: £91 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
* To pay dividend of 0.1371 euros per share on February 15 Source text for Eikon: