BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd :
* Trading in h shares of shanghai haohai biological technology will be resumed at 9:00 a.m. On nov. 16
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek