BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Vgi Global Media Pcl :
* To acquire 12,000 ordinary shares equivalent to 40% of total issued shares in demo power thailand co. Ltd
* Deal at a purchase price not exceeding 412.5 million baht
* Inventergy announces agreement with preferred stockholders to extend redemption timeframe
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said on Thursday it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.