BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Jason Holdings Ltd
* On 10 November 2016, solicitors for ANZ filed for an application to wind up company
* On 14 November 2016, winding up application was served on company
* Board is of view that aforementioned winding up application will have a material adverse impact on group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.