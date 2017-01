Nov 16 ABN Amro Group NV :

* Q3 net interest income is 1.58 billion euros ($1.69 billion) versus 1.52 billion euros a year ago (Reuters poll: 1.58 billion euros)

* Q3 operating result is 849 million euros versus 875 million euros a year ago (Reuters poll: 801 million euros)

* Q3 underlying profit is 607 million euros versus 509 million euros a year ago

* Says have sharpened target range for our cost/income ratio to 56-58 pct by 2020 from 56-60 pct in 2017