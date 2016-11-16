BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Probiodrug AG :
* Probiodrug /Amyloid-beta (Abeta) aggregate-clearing by the murine anti-pyroglutamate-3 Abeta IgG2a monoclonal antibody PBD-C06 with and without a complement mutation in an Alzheimer's mouse model
* In summary, data demonstrate for first time, that microglial activation, analyzed by tspo micropet, can be reduced by cdc inactivation without impairing potency of antibody to clear amyloid deposits
* Further studies are underway to better understand clearance mechanisms for each of these anti-pGlu3 abeta antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek