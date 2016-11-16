Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Weak trade, political risk and monetary policy concerns cast shadow over uneven 2017 global credit outlook

* Moody's: Forecasts global economic growth will stabilize in 2017 at around 3% versus estimated 2.6% in 2016, as advanced economies achieve steady growth

* Moody's: Fundamental changes from technological innovation and disruption will begin to manifest in 2017 and 2018

* Moody's: Positive surprises include renewed focus on fiscal expansion via infrastructure spending in advanced economies

* Moody's: Volatility in credit spreads, exchange rates because of political risk may affect ability of some issuers to borrow or refinance their debt

* Moody's: Average commodity prices are likely to be higher next year

* Moody's - Sees significant degree of uncertainty due to incoming U.S. administration's policy towards the Paris agreement

* Moody's: Global credit conditions remain uneven in 2017 against a backdrop of stabilizing growth, low interest rates

* Moody's on global credit outlook: Weak trade recovery, political risks, concerns over efficacy of monetary policy contribute to an uncertain outlook

* moody's: global demand unlikely to improve sufficiently to reignite trade growth in 2017

* Moody's: On climate change, efforts to speed up global decarbonisation will have material credit implications for a number of carbon-intensive sectors

* Moody's - Start of the UK's withdrawal from EU and likely changes in policy after the us presidential vote might affect economic and credit outcomes

Source : (bit.ly/2fXKMcT)