BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Mapfre SA :
* Maintains commitment to the set of objectives for the three-year plan, to finish in Dec. 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.