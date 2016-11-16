Nov 16 Anoto AB :

* Refocuses on profitability and announces 100,000 pen deal in India

* Entered into three-year deal in India for minimum of 100,000 Livescribe pens amounting to $8.4 million

* Says Indian transaction will also generate annual recurring revenue of $20 per pen

* Plans to use authorization proposed at EGM, to be held on Nov. 25, to raise additional capital of about $5 million via issue of convertible bond

* Believes that company will be able to sustain its business without further capital injections

* Says has decided to shift strategy to license technology for large screens rather than create own- brand large format display business