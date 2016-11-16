Nov 16 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Q3 operating loss 18.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) versus loss 24.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 revenue 104,000 crowns versus 55,000 crowns year ago

* For full year 2016, now expect core cost base of about 55 million crowns

* Through expected savings core cost base will amount to level below 5 million crowns per quarter when fully implemented by Jan. 1, 2017

* Company is fully funded under current strategy for next 12 months Source text for Eikon:

