BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Q3 operating loss 18.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) versus loss 24.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue 104,000 crowns versus 55,000 crowns year ago
* For full year 2016, now expect core cost base of about 55 million crowns
* Through expected savings core cost base will amount to level below 5 million crowns per quarter when fully implemented by Jan. 1, 2017
* Company is fully funded under current strategy for next 12 months Source text for Eikon:
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek