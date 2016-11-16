Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Share placement price set at 62.15 euros/share -SocGen

* Price represents discount of 2.6 pct to Schneider Electric's closing share price of 63.82 euros on Nov. 15

* French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole had earlier announced plans on Tuesday to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider Electric through an accelerated book-building with institutional investors.

* Credit Suisse Securities Europe Limited and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking were joint bookrunners in the placement.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: