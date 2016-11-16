Nov 16 Techstep ASA :

* After expiry of acceptance period, all acceptances received by Zono Holding as under offer comprise in total 17,207 shares

* Zono Holding now holds 62.7 million shares in Techstep, representing 61.19 pct of shares and votes in company Source text for Eikon:

