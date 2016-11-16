Nov 16 Biohit Oyj :

* Biohit Oyj and R-kioski to start cooperation

* R-Kioski will sell and promote gift cards for Biohit's health checks for its consumers in R-kioski convenience stores across Finland

* Agreement will enter into force immediately and will start with launch during December 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)