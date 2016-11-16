BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Biohit Oyj :
* Biohit Oyj and R-kioski to start cooperation
* R-Kioski will sell and promote gift cards for Biohit's health checks for its consumers in R-kioski convenience stores across Finland
* Agreement will enter into force immediately and will start with launch during December 2016
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit