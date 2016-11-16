BRIEF-Biogen Phase III Alzheimer's trial enrollment ahead of expectations
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
Nov 16 C-Rad AB :
* St. Vincent's Private Hospital First Customer In Ireland For Advanced C-Rad Catalyst System
* Order has a total value of more than 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($272,500) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1742 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities