BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q3 revenue rose by 76 pct to 10.8 million Norwegian crowns ($1.3 million)
* Q3 EBITDA loss 6.0 million crowns versus loss 9.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4352 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit