BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Q3 revenue 10.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.18 million) versus 4.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 531,000 crowns versus loss 2.6 million crowns year ago
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit