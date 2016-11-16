Nov 16 Tie Kinetix Nv

* rejects the private offer for the business, received from DW Vastgoed Holding Bv

* reached the conclusion that it sees no basis for further discussion with DW

* will not present the DW offer as currently structured by DW to the shareholders of the company.