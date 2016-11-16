UPDATE 2-Russia sells giant gold deposit to Polyus-led joint venture
* Exploration, feasibility study will take 3-4 years (Adds comment from Polyus and Rostec, details)
Nov 16 Groupe Ird :
* 9M consolidated revenue 9.7 million euros ($10.39 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exploration, feasibility study will take 3-4 years (Adds comment from Polyus and Rostec, details)
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan