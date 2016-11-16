BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Stallergenes Greer PLC :
* FY 2016 group revenue objectives confirmed
* FY 2016 group revenue objective of about 180-200 million euros ($192.71 million - $214.12 million)
* FY 2016 group EBIT to be significantly negative
* Remains confident sales growth acceleration will continue in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit