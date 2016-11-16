Nov 16 Umanis SA :

* Umanis enters into exclusive negotiations with Cella Informatique for acquisition of 100 pct of capital

* Acquisition, combined with organic growth, will enable Umanis to realise revenue of 200 million euros ($214.3 million) as of 2017