Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Umanis SA :
* Umanis enters into exclusive negotiations with Cella Informatique for acquisition of 100 pct of capital
* Acquisition, combined with organic growth, will enable Umanis to realise revenue of 200 million euros ($214.3 million) as of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)