BRIEF-Exemplar Genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Nov 16 Inova Diagnostics Inc:
* Inova Diagnostics - U.S. FDA clearance for co's QUANTA Lite calprotectin extended range, an assay which aids in diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"