UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Wang Tai Holdings Ltd :
* Wang Tai Holdings Ltd - company and target company entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent
* Target company is a company incorporated in british virgin islands with limited liability
* Pursuant to letter of intent, it is proposed that company will invest in target company and/or its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources