Nov 16 Triplan AG :

* 9-month group sales of 32.367 million euros (previous year: 32.343 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT -601,000 euros (previous year: 733,000 euros)

* Says not to reach previous FY sales and earnings forecast, now sees sales of around 45 million euros, and positive EBIT margin of up to 1 pct