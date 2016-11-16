Nov 16 Arabian Food Industries Co Sae

* Q3 consol net profit EGP 10 million versus EGP 35.3 million year ago

* Q3 consol revenue EGP 453.1 million versus EGP 332.3 million year ago

* Pushing ahead with expansion into baked goods market while exploring opportunities in yellow cheese segment

* Notes that its plans to add new capacities at the juice segment during the quarter were delayed on account of FX shortages

* "Bottom-line weighed down by FX challenges"

* Despite increase in sales in 9-month, profitability weighed down by weakening of EGP, lack of foreign currency supply through official channels

* In 3Q16 COGS EGP 365.1 million , up 51.7% y-o-y