* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Q3 total income 1.82 billion Danish crowns ($262.26 million) versus 1.83 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 334 million crowns versus 220 million crowns year ago
* Full-Year guidance is lifted by 200 million crowns to profit of 900-1,000 million crowns; guidance for bank's winding-up activities is revised to expected loss of 25 million crowns
* Full-year guidance is profit of 400-500 million crowns at combined ratio of about 92; winding-up activities are seen to report result of zero Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9396 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.