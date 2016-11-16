Nov 16 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :

* Approves share buyback program of up to 10 percent of its share capital

* To buy back shares with minimum price 0.095 euros ($0.1018) and maximum price 0.6 euros

* Duration of share buyback program 24 months starting Nov. 11

* Maximum amount to be available for the share buyback program 750,000 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)