UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :
* Approves share buyback program of up to 10 percent of its share capital
* To buy back shares with minimum price 0.095 euros ($0.1018) and maximum price 0.6 euros
* Duration of share buyback program 24 months starting Nov. 11
* Maximum amount to be available for the share buyback program 750,000 euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources