BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Orexo AB
* Favorable outcome from Zubsolv patent infringement litigation against Actavis
* Says that court held that Orexo's `996 US patent is valid and infringed by Actavis generics but that the Court also held that Orexo's `330 US patent was invalid
* Says will consider whether to appeal portion of decision relating to validity of `330 patent
* Says will continue to vigorously defend zubsolv in other on-going litigation processes against Actavis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit