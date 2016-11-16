Nov 16 Orexo AB

* Favorable outcome from Zubsolv patent infringement litigation against Actavis

* Says that court held that Orexo's `996 US patent is valid and infringed by Actavis generics but that the Court also held that Orexo's `330 US patent was invalid

* Says will consider whether to appeal portion of decision relating to validity of `330 patent

