Nov 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Enterome announce immuno-oncology collaboration focused on microbiome-derived biomarkers,drug targets, bioactive molecules

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Bristol-Myers Squibb will be granted exclusive rights to intellectual property and therapies generated during collaboration

* Bristol-Myers - Enterome eligible to receive preclinical,clinical milestone payments for each licensed therapeutic candidate plus royalties on net sale

* Enterome will receive an upfront payment of $15 million for access to its technology plus research and development funding

* Bristol-Myers - Enterome is eligible for additional milestone payments in relation to new diagnostic products discovered and developed during collaboration