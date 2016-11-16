BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Enterome announce immuno-oncology collaboration focused on microbiome-derived biomarkers,drug targets, bioactive molecules
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Bristol-Myers Squibb will be granted exclusive rights to intellectual property and therapies generated during collaboration
* Bristol-Myers - Enterome eligible to receive preclinical,clinical milestone payments for each licensed therapeutic candidate plus royalties on net sale
* Enterome will receive an upfront payment of $15 million for access to its technology plus research and development funding
* Bristol-Myers - Enterome is eligible for additional milestone payments in relation to new diagnostic products discovered and developed during collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
