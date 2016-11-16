Nov 16 Eve Investments Ltd

* 1 for 6 entitlement issue at 1 cent per share to raise up to $1.96m

* Offer at an issue price of 1 cent per new share

* Minimum subscription under offer is $1.3 million

* funds raised from rights offer together with recently completed placement will be used to complete second tranche investment in omni innovation