BRIEF-ITV says expects to complete UTV Ireland sale on Nov.30
Nov 16 ITV Plc :
* Approval of sale of UTV Ireland, completion is expected to take place on Nov.30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.