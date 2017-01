Nov 16 Master Glory Group Ltd :

* Group is expected to record a turn from loss into profit for six months ended 30 september 2016

* Reclassification of assets gave rise to a fair value gain net of deferred tax expenses of approximately hk$2.0 billion for hy

* Reclassification of assets gave rise to a fair value gain net of deferred tax expenses of approximately hk$2.0 billion for hy

* Group would record a six month consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of not less than hk$1.2 billion