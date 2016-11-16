BRIEF-Exemplar Genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Nov 16 Stemlife Bhd :
* Agreement will not have any material effects on the earnings, net assets of stemlife for the financial year ending 30 june 2017
* On 1 november 2016, co entered into a collaboration agreement with pantai hospital kuala lumpur Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2fY7uBB] Further company coverage:
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: