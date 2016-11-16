BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Nov 16 Mettrum Health Corp :
* Acquired 100% of shares of Apollo Applied Research Inc
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Mettrum
* Under terms of acquisition, Mettrum paid $1 million in cash and issued 522,684 shares from treasury at closing
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics"
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items