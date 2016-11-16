BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
Nov 16 Consilium AB :
* Receives order to upgrade fire safety system at four tank terminals in United Arab Emirates
* Total order value is 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.40 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1703 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members