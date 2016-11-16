BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
Nov 16 Tian An China Investments Co Ltd :
* Lee Seng Hui has been appointed as a non-executive director of Dan Form
* Patrick Lee Seng Wei has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form
* Tao Tsan Sang has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form
* Edwin Lo King Yau has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form
* Cindy Yung Yee Mei has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form
* Liu Kin Sun has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [0028.HK,0271.HK]
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members