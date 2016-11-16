Nov 16 Tian An China Investments Co Ltd :

* Lee Seng Hui has been appointed as a non-executive director of Dan Form

* Patrick Lee Seng Wei has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form

* Tao Tsan Sang has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form

* Edwin Lo King Yau has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form

* Cindy Yung Yee Mei has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form

* Liu Kin Sun has been appointed as an executive director of Dan Form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [0028.HK,0271.HK]