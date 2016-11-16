BRIEF-RGS Energy provides preliminary Q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
Nov 16 Consolidated Edison Inc
* Says on nov 10, co entered into an underwriting agreement for sale of $250 million aggregate principal amount of CECONY's 2.90% debentures, series 2016 - SEC filing
* Says co also entered into underwriting agreement for sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of CECONY's 4.30% debentures, series 2016 C - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fVcI0M) Further company coverage:
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.