Fitch: No Rating Impact from BT Italia Problems

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BT Group Plc's (BT) disclosure this week of reporting inconsistencies at BT Italia and revised guidance for FY17 and FY18 (financial year end March), though material in terms of expected performance, will ultimately have no impact on the group's current ratings (BBB+/Stable). BT has headroom within its rating guidelines. The main downgrade guideline is funds from operations (FFO)