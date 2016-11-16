Nov 16 CI Games SA :

* Its management board decides to change number of series G shares offered in private issue to 1.1 million shares from 570,000 shares

* Previously informed that it set issue price of its series G shares for 22.7 zlotys per share

* Decided to raise capital via series G shares private issue on Nov. 14