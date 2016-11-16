BRIEF-Townebank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016
Nov 16 GC Investment SA
* Q3 net loss 2.3 million zlotys ($552,752) versus a loss of 14.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 revenue 3.2 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On Jan. 11 issued a notarial offer for conclusion of a purchase contract for building complex in Heidenheim consisting of total of 18 residential units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 26 Subcontractors to the oil industry, including supply vessel owners, seismic shippers and rig firms, will continue to face difficult times in 2017 and 2018 as energy companies hold back investments, the head of Nordea's Norwegian unit said.