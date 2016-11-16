Nov 16 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy - Oil volumes for 2016-2020 from co's U.S.
Onshore assets expected to increase at CAGR of 23 percent in
base plan
* Noble Energy Inc - Oil volumes from co's U.S. Onshore
assets expected to increase at a cagr of 29 percent during
2016-20 in upside plan
* Noble Energy - About 75 percent of total company capital
is allocated to DJ Basin, Delaware and Eastern Mediterranean
assets over 2016-2020
* Noble Energy Inc - 2017 U.S. Onshore oil production is
anticipated to be 15 percent higher than 2016 on a full year
basis
* Noble Energy Inc - U.S. Onshore oil production is
anticipated to be 25 percent higher when comparing second half
of 2017 versus same period in 2016
* Noble Energy provides long-term outlook and highlights
U.S. onshore portfolio
* Sees U.S. onshore production growing at a 13 to 16 percent
CAGR, adjusted for divestitures during 2016-20
* Total company production is expected to reach between 540
and 625 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020
* Seventy percent of company's 2017 preliminary upstream
capital expenditures are targeted for U.S. onshore activities
* Total company volumes in 2017 are expected to average
between 400 and 410 MBoe/d, up from 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: