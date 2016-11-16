Nov 16 Rostelecom :

* Says its corporate venture capital fund, 'CommIT Capital', invested about 130 million roubles ($1.99 million) in 'RDP.RU' group, receiving 15 percent of authorized capital

* 'RDP.RU' is a Russian developer of network solutions for telecoms operators and corporate clients ($1 = 65.4626 roubles)