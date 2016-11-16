Nov 16 HSBC Holdings Plc :

* Sale of business in Lebanon

* Has entered into an agreement to sell its business in Lebanon to Blom Bank S.A.L.

* Completion of transaction, expected to take place during first half of 2017

* All employees in business are expected to transfer to Blom as part of transaction