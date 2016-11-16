Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON, Jan 26 Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Nov 16 HSBC Holdings Plc :
* Sale of business in Lebanon
* Has entered into an agreement to sell its business in Lebanon to Blom Bank S.A.L.
* Completion of transaction, expected to take place during first half of 2017
* All employees in business are expected to transfer to Blom as part of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Sweeping reforms set to take effect in 2018 could accelerate growth in European exchange-traded funds as reporting rules amalgamate fragmented exchange liquidity and cast light on an "invisible" portion of the market that currently trades over the counter.
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement