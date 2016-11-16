BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Nov 16 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH :
* Implements the strategic objective of substantially reducing receivables from affiliated companies by the end of the year
* Receivables from affiliated companies further reduced by around 5 million euros to currently 12.5 million euros ($13.40 million)
* According to initial estimates, company's positive operating performance continued in third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items