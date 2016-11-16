Nov 16 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH :

* Implements the strategic objective of substantially reducing receivables from affiliated companies by the end of the year

* Receivables from affiliated companies further reduced by around 5 million euros to currently 12.5 million euros ($13.40 million)

* According to initial estimates, company's positive operating performance continued in third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)